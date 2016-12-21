It Was a Turnover Year for Management at Forney City Hall

Closing out the year, on December 21, 2016 the City of Forney officially posted two pivotal employment positions; one for a new Public Works Director and one for a newly created position for the city’s first Capital Improvement Program Manager.
The City of Forney experienced a substantial amount of managerial turnover in 2016 beginning with the voluntary resignation of former City Manager Brian Brooks
A beautiful, healthy baby girl named Keri was the first baby born in 2017 at Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center, formally Lake Pointe Medical Center.
Born to parents Sierra and Dontee Carter at 4:31 p.m. on January 1, 2017, baby Keri weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Congratulations and Happy New Year!
Forney Fire Chief Rick Townsend recently reported that once again a record number of toys were donated by residents from the Forney community for families who needed assistance during the holiday season this year.
Each year, a group of local organizations and businesses work together to collect toys for children in the Forney area through the “Toys for Forney Kids – The Community that Cares” program.
Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that his office filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for illegally delaying the state’s importation of thiopental sodium.
The drug, purchased by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, has been detained by the FDA for over 17 months
Today, Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, released the following statement after taking the Oath of Office to represent the Fifth District of Texas for the 115th Congress:
A federal court yesterday granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking the Obama administration’s new federal health rules from forcing doctors to act contrary to their medical judgment or religious beliefs.
At their last meeting the Forney city council listened as City Manager James Fisher proposed a Memorandum of Understanding be approved between the City of Forney and the developers of the Wynne Jackson residential development.
Last month the Forney City Council unanimously agreed to give the Forney EDC $250,000 to assist in the completion of its downtown parking project.
A parking redesign project that has yet to begin and is already $555,000 over budget, City Manager James Fisher recently detailed
In June 2016 the Forney City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit for the Forney Arts Council to add a Farmers Market to their second Saturday artisan fair which is held in downtown once a month.
Scheduled as the first public meeting of the New Year, on Thursday night January 5, 2017 the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission will review the final site plan for a RaceTrac Market proposed to be built on the northeast corner of FM 548 and FM 1641.
